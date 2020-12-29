Takeout Tuesday: Savor the Couve all winter long

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver is home to some incredible restaurants, and now is the time to “Savor the Couve” and try out their dishes.

Each Thursday from December through January, you can enjoy a delicious 5 course meal with contributions from great local restaurants. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit local nonprofits.

Jon McDonagh, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, and Cliff Myers, CEO of Visit Vancouver USA, joined AM Extra to talk about the collaboration.

Click here to check out what’s on the menu for the next Savor the Couve week.

If you know of a local restaurant serving up some great takeout right now — tell us about it! Send your recommendations to KOIN News AM Extra on Facebook or Instagram — and watch weekdays from 7 – 9 on Portland’s CW to see who we feature next!