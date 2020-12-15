Takeout Tuesday: Sushi Okalani’s gorgeous rolls and sake to-go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sushi restaurant in Hood River is keeping things rolling with some great takeout options.

Sushi Okalani offers sake to-go, plus all kinds of unique rolls. Chef Justin William joined AM Extra to showcase the yummy menu items.

As restaurants find themselves limited to takeout only, many are struggling to survive. If you know of a local restaurant serving great to-go options right now — tell us about it! Send your recommendations to KOIN News AM Extra on Facebook or Instagram — and watch weekdays from 7 – 9 on Portland’s CW to see who we feature next!