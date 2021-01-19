Takeout Tuesday: Urban Eatery

From burgers, to ribs and fondue, Portland’s Urban Eatery is a new online kitchen bringing five restaurants under roof: BRIX Tavern, Carlita’s, Fullers Burger Shack, Urban Fondue, and Swine Restaurant.
Urban Eatery owner Mark Byrum spoke with Jenny and Emily to explain how it all works.
