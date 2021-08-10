Takeout Tuesday: Vancouver pizza shop veganizes menu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rally Pizza in Vancouver is giving muffulettas a vegan makeover through a special collaboration.

Owners Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about their unique take on the Italian sandwich and their “Veganizer” menu.

Fans of the new menu can share photos of the vegan muffulettas on Instagram with the hashtag #RallyVeganizer for a chance to win $50 in gift cards.

To purchase from the vegan menu, visit Rally Pizza on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. between Wednesday and Aug. 25.