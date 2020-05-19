Taking care of your eyes during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Telehealth has been a lifeline for many Americans needing to see physicians during the pandemic. But what about those who have needed to see an eye doctor?

Dr. Jason Singh, OD of VisionWorks of America joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss what the company is doing to practice amidst COVID-19 as it relates to PPE and protocol.

Here are 5 tips from Dr. Singh on how to reduce digital eye strain:

1. OBSERVE THE 20-20-20 RULE ​For every 20 minutes you’re staring at a screen, take a break for 20 seconds and look at leat 20 feet away. ​​

2. Maintain a safe digital distance. ​That’s an armlength away for adults — and kids, as far away as you can. ​​

3. Dim the lights​Turn down the brightness down, make sure it’s lower than the room you are in. ​​

4. Take advantage of helpful apps.​Download apps like F.Lux or use IOS Night Shift to help reduce blue light emissions​​

5. Ask the Expert​Contact your eye doctor for help if you are experiencing chronic strain or eye discomfort. There are glasses and corrective lenses that can block blue light.​