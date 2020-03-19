Taking care of your mouth in the age of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Dental Association recommended this week that dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures in response to the spread of coronavirus across the country.
The CDC is also recommending that you avoid touching your face.
Dr. Karaneh Jehan, owner of Brio Dental a holistic dental practice, offered advice for taking care of your oral health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.