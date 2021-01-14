Taye Diggs shares preview of new ‘All American’ season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sports drama series returns Monday on the CW.

All American combines football and all of the problems high school comes with. The show follows a breakout high school football star Spencer James — and in season 3, he returns to his old high school for his senior year alongside Head Coach Billy Baker.

Actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs plays Coach Baker. He joined AM Extra with a preview of the series’ new season.