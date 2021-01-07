Tea Chai Té opening new location in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all could something a little calming on this Thirsty Thursday — and what’s better than some piping hot tea?

A longtime Portland tea company is getting ready to pour some zen to your day. Angela Valdes with Tea Chai Té joined AM Extra to talk about their new location’s grand opening on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland.

Voted the Best Tea Shop in Willamette Week in 2020, the Tea Chai Té has a large selection of popular teas and products perfect for any tea drinker.