Tech companies join forces in COVID-19 battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, Apple and Google announced they were partnering to create a new opt-in system that traces the spread of the coronavirus.

Data collected through the new system will be shared with local public health authorities through iOS and Android APIs (application programming interfaces), which are planned to be released in May and will be downloadable in each respective app store.

Greg Nibler of Digital Trends joined Jenny and Emily for another edition of Tech Tuesday to talk more about the system.