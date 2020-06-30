Tech Tuesday: 3D printed steaks, self-sanitizing earbuds and more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Greg Nibler of Digital Trends made his weekly stop on AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the latest news in technology.

2021 Ford Mustang offers self-driving features

The electric crossover will inaugurate a technology named Active Drive Assist that will allow drivers to safely and legally take both hands off the steering wheel when the right conditions are met.

3D printing a ‘perfectly palatable’ steak

A 3D printer builds objects by extruding material (usually plastic) through a nozzle, building layer upon layer. To 3D print a steak, companies do the same thing with edible ingredients.

LG’s new earbuds will self-sanitize while charging

The self-cleaning feature is becoming a staple of LG earbuds, as we noted covering their Tone+ Free earbuds that were destined specifically for the Korean market.

