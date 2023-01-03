PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Considered one of the most influential technology events in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show is kicking off on Jan. 5 in Las Vegas.

With more than 3,000 exhibitors showing off their latest tech innovations at the event, tech expert Greg Nibler shared what to expect from this year’s show.

One of the latest innovations at CES is the world’s first wireless TV from Displace TV, Nibler said. Experts say the 55-inch, 4K TV will be battery operated and will weigh 20 pounds or less.

In home innovation, Nibler highlighted Samsung’s refrigerator with a 32-inch screen — enabling users to order groceries or create a hub for other devices including home security. Nibler pointed out Samsung also developed a smart oven which can use artificial intelligence to track if food is burning.

Nibler also highlighted ACWA Robotics’ The Pathfinder, a robotic snake use to patrol water pipes and detect issues. The robot was a CES award winner in the Smart Cities category.