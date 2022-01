PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Though Tuesday is technically the recall election day in Newberg, 39% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot to determine the fate of school board members Dave Brown and Brian Shannon.

But the results likely won't be known for days, at least. Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen told KOIN 6 News they manually go through each step of the voted ballots manually -- checking each signature on the envelope, opening the outer envelope, pulling out the ballot, and so forth -- so the process is time-consuming.