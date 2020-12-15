Tech Tuesday: Gear to help you get in shape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2021 is just weeks away and so are any New Year’s resolutions you might be making.
Getting back into shape is always among the most popular resolutions, and big tech companies are offering some new ways to track your progress.
Tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to highlight some of the fitness gear.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.