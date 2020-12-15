Tech Tuesday: Gear to help you get in shape

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2021 is just weeks away and so are any New Year’s resolutions you might be making.

Getting back into shape is always among the most popular resolutions, and big tech companies are offering some new ways to track your progress.

Tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to highlight some of the fitness gear.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss