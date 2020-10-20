Tech Tuesday: iPhone 12 features and NASA’s asteroid livestream

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Apple’s recently-revealed iPhone 12 begins arriving this week.

The highly-anticipated smartphone has a slew of new features previous phones did not have including MagSafe, a contactless system for charging and other uses.

Digital Trends Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to explain the new features as well as talk about NASA’s planned asteroid livestream.

For more editions of Tech Tuesday, head here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss