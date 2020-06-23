Tech Tuesday: New features to the iPhone and more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Greg Nibler joined AM Extra for another edition of Tech Tuesday!
Apple’s WWDC recap: This is an annual event was held entirely online for the first time ever. Among the announcements were changes coming for iPhone users.
PlayStation 5: The reactions have been mixed regarding the features and updates of the PS5.
Last of us II: The new, highly-anticipated game is being released this weekend!
