Tech Tuesday: New MacBook Pro, space tourism and ‘smell sensors’ for planes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Laptops, space travel and virus-detecting sensors: just another normal Tech Tuesday.

Digital Trends‘ Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to discuss a slew of the latest technology news including the announcement of Apple’s new MacBook Pro, Virgin Atlantic’s recent test flight into space and the development of a sensor for planes that can detect viruses.

