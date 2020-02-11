Tech Tuesday: Online safety tips

'Safer Internet Day' is an annual effort to raise awareness of online safety issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protecting children from online predators is just one of the many issues parents face when it comes to internet safety.

For Safer Internet Day, Jenny and Emily chat with FBI Supervisory Special Agent Isaac Delong and Detective Chad Opitz of the Beaverton Police Department about ways you can keep your kids safe when they’re online.

For more information about Safer Internet Day, visit the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing page.