PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Portland Trail Blazers are gaining a handful of players after trading CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to reports.

Sources tell ESPN the Blazers will be adding Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander and Didi Louzada to their roster. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell will reportedly join the Pelicans.