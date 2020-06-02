Tech Tuesday: SpaceX, vertical TVs and retro gaming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The historic launch accomplished over the weekend by SpaceX, NASA and two American astronauts has a lot of people excited for more space explorations.
Greg Nibler of Digital Trends joined Jenny and Emily Tuesday to talk about what is next for SpaceX, a new type of TV hitting the shelves, and another retro gaming option you’ll soon have!
