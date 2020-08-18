Tech Tuesday: SpaceX’s latest launch, Instagram’s DM changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Greg Nibler of Digital Trends returned to AM Extra Tuesday for another edition of Tech Tuesday.

The big three stories in the tech world that were discussed include:

SpaceX sends up 100th launch, reuses rockets

Following a successful test of its SN5 Starship at the start of August, SpaceX has launched the SN6.

Instagram incorporating Facebook Messenger

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg wants to integrate the Facebook Messenger into both Instagram and WhatsApp.

Digital Trends tests the ‘5-second rule’

The age old question is dissected via science: If you drop food on the floor, will it still be healthy to eat within five seconds of dropping?

