PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From Super Mario World to Google taking on doctor's handwriting and robot dogs that can climb walls, tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra for the latest tech news.

Video game fans in the U.S. will soon be able to immerse themselves in the world of Super Mario with the opening of Super Mario World on Feb. 17, 2023, at Universal Studios in California. The world features an augmented reality Mario Kart ride and character meet and greets, according to Nibler.

In other tech news, Nibler said tech-giant Google is using artificial intelligence to interpret doctor’s handwriting. While some doctors already take notes or write prescriptions on a digital platform, Nibler said this isn’t the case globally.

Nibler also highlighted a development in the robotics world with a dog robot that can climb walls. The tech expert said the robot can be used for industrial jobs that are dangerous for humans, and could climb the side of buildings or oil tanks for repairs or other work.

