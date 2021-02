On Sunday, CBS will be using 120 different cameras with new augmented reality (AR) content for the Super Bowl. So the question is, are you technically prepared?

Greg Nibler joined AM Extra for another edition of Tech Tuesday to talk about how to create the ultimate setup for a Super Bowl experience unlike any other. Nibler says you are going to want a solid TV and a Soundbar — and there are plenty of deals happening between now and the big game.

