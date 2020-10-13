Tech world buzzing ahead of new iPhone release; Prime Day kicks off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Apple fans are on the edge of their seats as the tech giant prepares to unveil its latest iPhone.
On top of Tuesday’s announcement from Silicon Valley, Amazon has launched 2020’s Prime Day, marking the biggest online shopping day of the year.
Greg Nibler of Digital Trends joined AM Extra for another edition of Tech Tuesday to break down all of the day’s events.
