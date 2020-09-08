‘TechTown: Diversity Pledge’ aims to expand array of local tech workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is home to dozens of tech companies that pluck skilled workers from around the globe.

Though the region is considered to have some of the best in the industry, the Rose City has a long way to go in regards to bringing diversity to the local tech community.

Cara Snow of the Technology Association of Oregon joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the TechTown: Diversity Pledge, an initiative that aims to expand the array of tech workers in Portland.