‘Tell Me a Story’ weaves fairy tales in modern tale

Danielle Campbell stars in "Tell Me a Story"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new series is putting a dark twist on some beloved fairy tales. “Tell Me a Story” premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Portland’s CW.

The pyschological thriller is set in modern day New York and mixes in adaptations of the “Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel.”

Danielle Campbell stars in “Tell Me a Story” and joined AM Extra to talk about the show, her character and how the fairy tales weave into the story telling.

