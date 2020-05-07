Your next adventure: Eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eastern Oregon boasts wide open spaces, otherworldly landscapes, and the perfect place to keep some social distance as you explore.

It’s made up of just about everything east of the Oregon Cascades, but despite its size – Eastern Oregon is relatively unknown for many in the Pacific Northwest.

“We cover a wide range of territory including high desert, mountains, rivers, lakes, everything in between – tons of wide open spaces,” explained Alana Carollo, the Executive Director of the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association. “I think the region is probably most known for Wallowa Lake up in the Joseph area, the Painted Hills of course, the Alvord Desert and Steens mountain – but other lesser known areas are equally as awesome and beautiful.”

The EOVA has done the planning for you with self-guided tours they call Food Loops.

“Eastern Oregon is known for a lot of agriculture… farm lands, a lot of experiences through our food and farm trails as well – I think that’s really a fun highlight for people to get an experience of the region through our agro-tourism activities,” she says.

While many local museums and visitors centers may be closed during the state's Stay Home orders, many offer online activities and ways to learn about the history of the places you want to visit. EOVA is also sharing virtual

really kind of focus three pillars in Eastern Oregon which is our agro-tourism, our outdoor recreation, and then our cultural heritage which is such a big part of our region,” Carollo said.

With 9 scenic byways, and 4 scenic bike-ways, it’s time to blaze an Oregon Trail of your own.

