The Beauty United shines on healthcare workers

Charlotte Tilbury joined AM Extra to share at-home beauty tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What do Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian West, and Naomi Campbell all have in common? They’re among the A-list celebrities who have had their makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury.

Now she’s giving back through beauty.

Charlotte Tilbury joined AM Extra to share some at-home beauty tips and her initiative The Beauty United, which raises money and awareness for beauty products to frontline healthcare workers..

