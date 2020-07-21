The Deal Guy’s DIY home disinfectant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stockpiling on disinfectants can get costly nowadays, particularly with how limited the supply has become amid the pandemic.
But what if you could just make a disinfectant yourself?
Matt Granite, better known as The Deal Guy, joined AM Extra Tuesday and showed how to make an eco-friendly cleaning disinfectant in seconds and for less than 10 cents per gallon.
Check out the Deal Guy YouTube channel here!
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.