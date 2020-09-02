The Deal Guy’s guide to Labor Day sales

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Labor Day weekend is upon us and you’ve probably noticed by now some online deals are popping up on your favorite websites.
But before you start your online shopping spree, Mike Granite, better known as The Deal Guy, joined AM Extra Wednesday to help you navigate through the Labor Day deals.
For previous editions of Wallet Wednesday, head here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.