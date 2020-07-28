The heat, the homeless, the pandemic, some answers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s definitely summer. It’s hot. Because of the heat there is extra concern about the homeless community being able to stay cool during the pandemic and social distancing.

Denis Theriault, the communications coordinator for the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services, joined AM Extra to talk about cooling centers, the efforts made in shelters to maintain physical distancing, 3 new motel shelters and concerns about the spread of COVID-19 during the protests.