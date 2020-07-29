The ins and outs of facemasks for all occasions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Masks are here to stay during the pandemic. They’re quickly becoming not just a safety item but a fashion accessory.
Washable, disposable, nosewires, ties, head straps, ear straps, patterns, prints, solids, filter, no filter — the types of masks are rapidly expanding.
Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to talk about how masks are now a fashion lifestyle choice for your workout, the office, that backyard barbecue/pool party, a date, back-to-school and everyday use.
