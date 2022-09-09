PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, you can join local celebrities and community stars to help raise funds for Portland’s children, one of those local celebrities being our own Ken Boddie!

Ken will be emceeing the 12th annual gala for the Maurice Lucas Foundation.

The non-profit was founded by none other than legendary Blazers player Maurice Lucas.

AM Extra was joined live by David Lucas, Executive Director for the foundation, with a preview of the gala.

Watch the full interview in the player above.