‘The Moth’ goes virtual

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Producer Dave Williams of the storytelling group The Moth joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss how the widely-popular production has had to shift operations during the pandemic.
The non-profit invites riveting speakers to the stage and its podcast and will be bringing the unique experience to Portland — virtually, of course. On Tuesday the group will be hosting another Virtual StorySLAM called “Enthusiasm.“
