PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Everyone is invited to join the fight against Huntington’s disease, an often-fatal genetic medical condition.

Huntington’s disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease all at once.

AM Extra was joined live by Dr. Lauren Talman, Director of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Center of Excellence at OHSU to talk about how you can lace up for the Portland Team Hope Walk

