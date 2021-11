PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finding a brand new iPhone this holiday season might be a challenge for you, so if you’re in the search for the most in-demand tech we have a new resource for you to check out.

The media company Mashable developed what they call a Scarcity Score. It’s an index that helps consumers understand how the supply chain is impacting the hottest holiday gifts.

Mashable reporter Bethany Allard joined AM Extra to talk more about the Scarcity Score.