The Star shares festive NYE cocktail recipes you can pour at home

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland pizza shop shared some cocktail recipes with AM Extra that you can try out on New Year’s Eve.

Cynthia Preciado from The Star in the Pearl District, showed Jenny and Elise how to make a flaming hot toddy, Hoyt St. Boulevardier, and more. The Star is also running a special promotion for the holiday: Prosecco and pizza combo.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss