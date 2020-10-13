Therapist talks mental health resources for wildfire victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sunday, the winds that rattled the Portland metro area, stirring up memories of how the the outbreak of wildfires started last month.
In fact, wildfire victims reported having anxiety attacks and signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Allison Musillami, a therapist with Marion County Adult Behavioral Health, joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the resources available to victims.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.