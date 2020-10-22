Thirsty Thursday: 3 new beers for cold autumn nights

AM Extra

Local beer expert Eric Steen joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chilly temperatures and changing leaves are in the air, and local breweries took notice.

Three Portland-based beers are perfect for those longer cold, autumn nights: Stormbreaker Brewing’s Pumpkin Pedaler, Portland Brewing’s MacTarnahans Amber Ale and Hopworks Urban Brewery’s Ace of Diamonds.

Local beer expert Eric Steen joined AM Extra with his recommendations and his favorite pairings.

Eric Steen

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss