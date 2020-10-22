Thirsty Thursday: 3 new beers for cold autumn nights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chilly temperatures and changing leaves are in the air, and local breweries took notice.
Three Portland-based beers are perfect for those longer cold, autumn nights: Stormbreaker Brewing’s Pumpkin Pedaler, Portland Brewing’s MacTarnahans Amber Ale and Hopworks Urban Brewery’s Ace of Diamonds.
Local beer expert Eric Steen joined AM Extra with his recommendations and his favorite pairings.
Eric Steen
