Thirsty Thursday: A taste of the Chehalem Mountains

AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-area wine lovers are very familiar with the Willamette Valley AVA — but there’s some magic brewing in the mountains, too!

You can get a taste of the wine being made in the Chehalem Mountains through a fun event happening next week! Michelle Kaufmann with Chehalem Winery joined AM Extra with a preview of their Magic in the Mountains event.

Magic in the Mountains will be held at The Ballroom and Terrace at The Allison Inn & Spa on Saturday, July 31. For more information or to buy tickets, visit this website.

