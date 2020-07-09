Thirsty Thursday: Abbey Creek Vineyard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2008, Bertony Fauston became Oregon’s first-ever Black winemaker.
On Thursday, Fauston — with Abbey Creek Vineyard — joined AM Extra to talk about his incredible journey and shared exciting news about his business, how he got started and how to create more diversity in the wine industry.
