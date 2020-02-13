Thirsty Thursday: Abbey Road Farm Winery releases new bottles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How about a romantic weekend away in wine country this Valentine’s Day?
An Oregon winery is releasing some new bottles over Valentine’s Day weekend and KOIN News AM Extra got a sneak preview! Winemaker James Rahn from Abbey Road Farm Winery came to the studio to give us a look at their new rosé and pinot noir.
