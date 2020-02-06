Thirsty Thursday: Anne Amie to kick off Bubbles Fest 2020

Live Now
The event runs Saturday-Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What better way to kick off the weekend than with some sparkling wine?

Anne Amie Vineyards joined the AM Extra crew this Thirsty Thursday to tell us all about Bubbles Fest 2020 and what they’ll be offering. Twenty-five other Oregon winemakers will be pouring throughout the weekend for the sixth annual event. The fun runs from 11- a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Day tickets or full weekend tickets are available for purchase. Find more information here.

