Thirsty Thursday: Blueberry cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — July is National Blueberry Month and there are many ways to use them, including refreshing summer cocktails.
Personal bartender Rachel Morrison joined AM Extra to talk about blueberry cocktails, the ingredients necessary and why it’s important to buy local.
Blueberry Cocktail recipes
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.