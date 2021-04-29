Thirsty Thursday: Booze-free cocktails for Mother’s Day brunch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Thirsty Thursday!

With Mother’s Day around the corner, it may be time to think up some cocktails for the menu! But if your mom is the type to prefer to skip the booze, Wilderton Botanicals has your brunch covered.

Laura Sauls, director of marketing at Wilderton, joined AM Extra with some zero-proof recipes!

Rise and Shine On

2 oz cold brew coffee

2 oz Wilderton Earthen

1 oz cinnamon-infused simple syrup

6 dashes orange bitters

splash of creamer (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass over ice. Top with creamer. Grate a fresh cinnamon stick over the top.

City of Rose

2 oz Chilled Lustre

1 oz chilled 100% cranberry juice

4 oz chilled Martinellis (or non-alc bubbly wine)

Optional Sliced strawberry or cranberry floated garnish

Combine all ingredients in a flute. Stir to combine, garnish, and enjoy!