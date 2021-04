PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for another Thirsty Thursday!

Cinco de Mayo is just over two weeks away and if you’re not ready to head into bars and restaurants, why not throw a safe fiesta right at home? You may remember Portland’s City Brew Tours — the service has now pivoted to virtual experiences with its new brand Brewvana.

Chad Brodsky, president of Brewvana, joined AM Extra to tell us all about their new Cinco de Mayo Party Box.