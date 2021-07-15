Thirsty Thursday: Chakraw Coffee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time for Thirsty Thursday!

A Southeast Portland coffee shop is serving more than just a cup of joe — Chakraw Coffee is also mixing up some energizing elixirs. Located on Southeast 50th Avenue, the coffee truck hopes to elevate your morning experience.

Chakraw Coffee Owner Stefan Strauch joined AM Extra on Friday with more details about that experience.

Chakraw Coffee is located on SE 50th Avenue and Southeast Kelly Street. To check out all of their elixirs, visit their website.

