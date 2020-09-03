Thirsty Thursday: Culmination Brewing

Head brewer Sonny Thomas joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s still time to get more camping in. And if you want some cold beer to bring along, you can take some local Portland brew with you.

Sonny Thomas, the head brewer with Culmination Brewing in Northeast Portland, joined AM Extra to share suggestions for 3 outdoor adventure brews, their tasting notes and how they’ve pivoted during the pandemic.

Culmination Brewing

