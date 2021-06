PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Thirsty Thursday!

You always need some bubbles when you’re out at brunch — and one of Oregon’s beloved breweries is paying homage to the sacred tradition with a new lager called a “Beerlini.” Bend’s Deschutes Brewery is using the new beer to also celebrate Pride Month.

Pub Marketing Coordinator Doug Reynolds and Assistant Brewmaster Jake Harper joined AM Extra live to tell us all about their “Bubbles and Brunch” beer.