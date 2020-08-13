Thirsty Thursday: Domaine Drouhin in Dayton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can take a culinary tour of the world in Dayton, Oregon.
Domaine Drouhin’s event series, Passeport du Monde, takes guests on tasty explorations right at the winery.
Ashley Bell, the director of sales and education with Domaine Drouhin, joined AM Extra to share the details.
Domaine Drouhin
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.