Thirsty Thursday: Domaine Drouhin in Dayton

Ashley Bell joined AM Extra to share the details

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can take a culinary tour of the world in Dayton, Oregon.

Domaine Drouhin’s event series, Passeport du Monde, takes guests on tasty explorations right at the winery.

Ashley Bell, the director of sales and education with Domaine Drouhin, joined AM Extra to share the details.

