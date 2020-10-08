Thirsty Thursday: Double Mountain Brewery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Double Mountain Brewery is saying “cheers” to the Burnside Skatepark, which it calls an important part of the Portland community.

Double Mountain Brewery Marketing Director Hames Ellerbe and owner Matt Swihart joined AM Extra to talk about their collaboration, the importance of the skatepark, their new beer, and why they’re donating a portion of the proceeds to maintaining and retrofitting Portland bridges.